Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $99.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.00 million and the lowest is $97.50 million. Luxfer posted sales of $85.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $430.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $425.50 million to $435.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $458.50 million, with estimates ranging from $452.00 million to $465.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on LXFR. B. Riley increased their price objective on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Luxfer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 16,131 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.83. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $481.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

