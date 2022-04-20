M/I Homes (MHO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect M/I Homes to post earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.35. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect M/I Homes to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MHO opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. M/I Homes has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MHO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

