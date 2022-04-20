MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of MTSI traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,668. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.05.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $300,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,815 shares of company stock valued at $712,062 over the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 48,658 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 362.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.7% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 125,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

