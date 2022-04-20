Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.35 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) will report $5.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.41 billion. Macy’s reported sales of $4.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year sales of $24.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.53 billion to $24.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.25 billion to $25.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

M stock opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.89. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.37.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $26,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $696,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 40,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,531,000 after purchasing an additional 488,753 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

