MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$28.25

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,376. MAG Silver has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.53 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 4,614.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Condire Management LP acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

