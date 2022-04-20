MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Given New C$28.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price cut by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MAG. CIBC decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.61.

MAG Silver stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$21.86. 64,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,768. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$16.74 and a 12 month high of C$29.28. The company has a current ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.15. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.58.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.12. As a group, research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 13,800 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total transaction of C$291,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$983,496.15. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $686,395.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

