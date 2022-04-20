Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.97 Billion

Analysts expect that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) will announce sales of $8.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.08 billion. Magna International reported sales of $10.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $38.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.77 billion to $38.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $42.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.11 billion to $43.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share.

MGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.08.

Shares of MGA opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.35. Magna International has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $104.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Magna International by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

