MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 14.41%.

Shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $182.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 4,849.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

