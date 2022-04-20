Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MNGPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 260 ($3.38) to GBX 285 ($3.71) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 ($3.12) to GBX 270 ($3.51) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.60) to GBX 301 ($3.92) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.64) to GBX 295 ($3.84) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.75.

OTCMKTS:MNGPF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.21. 20,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,633. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. Man Group has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $3.23.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

