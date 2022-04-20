Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2022

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPFGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MNGPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 260 ($3.38) to GBX 285 ($3.71) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 ($3.12) to GBX 270 ($3.51) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.60) to GBX 301 ($3.92) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.64) to GBX 295 ($3.84) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.75.

OTCMKTS:MNGPF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.21. 20,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,633. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. Man Group has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $3.23.

About Man Group (Get Rating)

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.