ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. ManpowerGroup updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.310-$2.390 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $2.31-2.39 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $95.08 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $84.32 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67,281 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,176,000 after purchasing an additional 84,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $133.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.33.

About ManpowerGroup (Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.