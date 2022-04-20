ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MAN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $133.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

MAN stock opened at $95.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $84.32 and a one year high of $125.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.11.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.29. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67,281 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,992,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,675,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,732,000 after acquiring an additional 76,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

