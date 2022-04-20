ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Given New $120.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.21% from the company’s current price.

MAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $95.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.08. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $84.32 and a 12-month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.29. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 141,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after buying an additional 63,546 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 328.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 416,355 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,842,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 855,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,667,000 after purchasing an additional 65,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

