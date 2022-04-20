ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Earnings Results

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.310-$2.390 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $2.31-2.39 EPS.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $95.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $84.32 and a 12 month high of $125.07.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,218,000 after acquiring an additional 31,766 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,688,000 after buying an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 558,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,402,000 after buying an additional 15,895 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,176,000 after acquiring an additional 84,069 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 128.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after buying an additional 67,281 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup (Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.