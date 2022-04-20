ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. ManpowerGroup updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.310-$2.390 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $2.31-2.39 EPS.
MAN opened at $95.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $84.32 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
MAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $133.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.33.
ManpowerGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)
ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.