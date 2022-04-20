ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MAN. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Shares of MAN opened at $95.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $84.32 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.35 and its 200-day moving average is $100.08.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.29. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 141,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after buying an additional 63,546 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 328.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 416,355 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,842,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 8.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 855,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,667,000 after purchasing an additional 65,789 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

