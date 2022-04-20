Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target Cut to C$3.75 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

MGDPF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.02. 135,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,036. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

