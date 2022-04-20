Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Lowered to C$3.75 at National Bankshares

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 45.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MOZ. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.40.

Marathon Gold stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.58. The company had a trading volume of 192,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,335. The firm has a market capitalization of C$658.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.33. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.94. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of C$2.36 and a 52 week high of C$3.73.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

