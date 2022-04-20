Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Marathon Oil in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRO. Mizuho raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $7,457,904.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $1,671,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

