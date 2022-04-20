Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

NYSE:MCS opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. Marcus has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. Marcus had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $169.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marcus will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Marcus during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Marcus by 334.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Marcus by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Marcus by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus (Get Rating)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

