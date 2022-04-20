MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “MariMed Inc. is a multi-state cannabis operator. The Company develops, owns and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products and dispensary operations. Its products and brands, includes Betty’s Eddies(R), Nature’s Heritage(TM), Bourne Baking Co. and K-Fusion(R). MariMed Inc. is based in NORWOOD, Mass. “
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MRMD. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MariMed in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of MariMed in a research report on Friday, March 4th.
About MariMed (Get Rating)
MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand.
