Marine Products (MPX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.54 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.74%.

MPX opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $437.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.16. Marine Products has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $18.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the third quarter worth $635,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Marine Products in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Marine Products by 19.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Marine Products by 15,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

