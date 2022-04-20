Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 284.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRNS. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $269.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.04. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 643.70% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,841,000 after buying an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8,884.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 17,858 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 171,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

