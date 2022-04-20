MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $263.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.90. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $256.26 and a fifty-two week high of $539.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $412.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James downgraded MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Compass Point lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $384.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.56.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

