MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share.
Shares of MKTX opened at $263.71 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a one year low of $256.26 and a one year high of $539.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.41.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.36%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 36.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,542,000 after purchasing an additional 39,604 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,020,000 after acquiring an additional 24,693 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,965,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,420,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.
About MarketAxess (Get Rating)
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
