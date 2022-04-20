Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Given New GBX 770 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 790 ($10.28) to GBX 770 ($10.02) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MSLH. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 885 ($11.51) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Get Marshalls alerts:

LON:MSLH opened at GBX 647.75 ($8.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69. Marshalls has a 52-week low of GBX 540.50 ($7.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 857 ($11.15). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 651.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 689.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share. This is an increase from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

About Marshalls (Get Rating)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.