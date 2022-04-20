Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Price Target Cut to GBX 770

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 790 ($10.28) to GBX 770 ($10.02) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s current price.

MSLH has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 885 ($11.51) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of LON:MSLH opened at GBX 649.12 ($8.45) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. Marshalls has a 12-month low of GBX 540.50 ($7.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 857 ($11.15). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 651.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 689.68.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

