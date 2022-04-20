Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Issues Earnings Results

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $287.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.17 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

MRTN traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 619,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,329. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

In other Marten Transport news, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $116,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $59,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,324 shares of company stock worth $526,179. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 60,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 37,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRTN shares. Stephens raised their target price on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

