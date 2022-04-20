Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRE shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of MRE opened at C$8.26 on Wednesday. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of C$7.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$663.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$859.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.74%.

In related news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,568,400. Also, insider Llc Tmre Investors purchased 737,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,379,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,798,800 shares in the company, valued at C$107,988,000. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 760,900 shares of company stock worth $7,569,620.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

