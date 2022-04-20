Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy Sells 30,000 Shares

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,819,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,434,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MRVL opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.80.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.