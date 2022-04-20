Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $365,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,623.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MRVL opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.54 and its 200-day moving average is $72.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of -118.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

