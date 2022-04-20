Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.45% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Summit Insights cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.92.
NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of -118.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.80.
In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $1,138,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,819,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,886 shares in the company, valued at $30,434,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,829 shares of company stock worth $12,494,125. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.