Masco (MAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Masco to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Masco has set its FY22 guidance at $4.10-4.30 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $4.100-$4.300 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Masco’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Masco to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MAS opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average of $61.14. Masco has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,613 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Masco by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,148,000 after acquiring an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,180,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,913,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Masco by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 71,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,763 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 483.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

