Masco (NYSE:MAS) PT Lowered to $54.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.46.

NYSE MAS opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.14. Masco has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Masco will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,331 shares of company stock worth $3,911,613 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,490,722,000 after purchasing an additional 615,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,701,000 after acquiring an additional 221,519 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after acquiring an additional 315,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,386,000 after buying an additional 100,336 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Masco by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,461,000 after buying an additional 915,605 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

