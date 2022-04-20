Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $72.86 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.52.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.02). Masonite International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $635.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Masonite International will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 19.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 6,083.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

