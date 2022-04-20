Mastercard Incorporated to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MA. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.88.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $363.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $355.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.07. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.