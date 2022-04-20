Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $796.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) to report sales of $796.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800.34 million and the lowest is $792.60 million. Match Group posted sales of $667.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Match Group.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $93.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.20, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. Match Group has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $182.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Match Group by 289.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after buying an additional 56,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Match Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,654,000 after buying an additional 65,053 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 182.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 27,375 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in Match Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 135,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after buying an additional 18,801 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,055,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Match Group (MTCH)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
