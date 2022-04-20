Matson (NYSE:MATX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.00-8.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.08. Matson also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $8.000-$8.200 EPS.

MATX traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.58. 643,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.97. Matson has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $125.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Matson will post 26.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 5.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

In other Matson news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 12,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $1,326,015.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $438,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,976 shares in the company, valued at $24,539,896.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,437 shares of company stock worth $4,518,297. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Matson by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,038 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

