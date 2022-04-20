Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other Mattel news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth about $811,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,087,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $57,084,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $5,279,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99. Mattel has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

