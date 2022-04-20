Mattel (MAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Mattel has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.420-$1.480 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $1.900-$ EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mattel to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MAT opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Mattel has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

In related news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mattel by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after purchasing an additional 355,724 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 903,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 43,148 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Mattel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

