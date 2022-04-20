Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 (LON:MAV4) Plans GBX 1 Dividend

Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 (LON:MAV4 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 stock opened at GBX 70 ($0.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.21 million and a P/E ratio of 8.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 69.42. Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 has a 12-month low of GBX 64 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 72 ($0.94).

Get Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 alerts:

About Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 (Get Rating)

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in mature and later stage. It seeks to invest in mature small and medium sized companies operating in a range of sectors and AIM/ISDX quoted companies. The fund invests in the United Kingdom. It does not invest more than Â£1 million ($1.2 million) in its companies within one year.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.