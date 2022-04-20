Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Maverix Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of MMX traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.76. 110,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,566. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of C$3.26 and a twelve month high of C$5.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Gordon Fargey sold 13,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.27, for a total transaction of C$82,866.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 222,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,397,887.37. Also, Senior Officer Daniel O’flaherty sold 90,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total transaction of C$565,734.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,600 shares in the company, valued at C$999,415.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,363 shares of company stock worth $653,545.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

