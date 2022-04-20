Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) PT Raised to C$8.75 at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 51.91% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of MMX stock traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$5.76. 110,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.76. The firm has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of C$3.26 and a 1 year high of C$5.82.
Maverix Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.
