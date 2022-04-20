Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) PT Raised to C$8.75 at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 51.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MMX stock traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$5.76. 110,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.76. The firm has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of C$3.26 and a 1 year high of C$5.82.

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Gordon Fargey sold 13,219 shares of Maverix Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.27, for a total transaction of C$82,866.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,993 shares in the company, valued at C$1,397,887.37. Also, Senior Officer Daniel O’flaherty sold 90,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total transaction of C$565,734.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$999,415.20. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,363 shares of company stock worth $653,545.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

