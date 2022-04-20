Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MMX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maverix Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.96.
MMX stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,320. The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $765.47 million, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $6.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 97,147 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maverix Metals in the third quarter worth $60,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Maverix Metals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 897,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 2,927.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Maverix Metals (Get Rating)
Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
