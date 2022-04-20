Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MMX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maverix Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.96.

MMX stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,320. The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $765.47 million, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals ( NYSE:MMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 43.42%. The company had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 97,147 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maverix Metals in the third quarter worth $60,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Maverix Metals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 897,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 2,927.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maverix Metals (Get Rating)

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

