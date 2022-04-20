Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) PT Raised to C$8.75

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MMX has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.96.

Shares of NYSE MMX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,320. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $765.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Maverix Metals ( NYSE:MMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 43.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 399,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 187,546 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Maverix Metals by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,763,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,158,000 after purchasing an additional 499,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Maverix Metals by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,446 shares during the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

