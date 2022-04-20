MaxLinear (MXL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect MaxLinear to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MXL opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.17, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.41.

In other news, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $827,286.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,240. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

