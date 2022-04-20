McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Sells $1,757,833.50 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:MCK traded up $7.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $331.74. 26,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,440. The company has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $180.41 and a 1 year high of $329.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.71.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

