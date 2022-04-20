MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium. “

NASDAQ:MDXH opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.19. MDxHealth has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $18,643,000.

MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Italy, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients.

