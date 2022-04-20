Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.99.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GETVF. Citigroup upgraded Mediaset España Comunicación from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.15 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Mediaset España Comunicación from €7.00 ($7.53) to €7.65 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Mediaset España Comunicación from €6.10 ($6.56) to €6.50 ($6.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mediaset España Comunicación from €5.50 ($5.91) to €5.60 ($6.02) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mediaset España Comunicación from €8.90 ($9.57) to €7.50 ($8.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

GETVF opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising Telecinco, Factoría de Ficción, Boing, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and BeMad. It is also involved in the audiovisual production; news agency services; and advertising promotion activities.

