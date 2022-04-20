MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.10 million and the highest is $4.60 million. MediWound posted sales of $5.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year sales of $19.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 million to $20.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $33.89 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $35.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Aegis lowered their target price on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MediWound presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MediWound during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MediWound during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. MediWound has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

