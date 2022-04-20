MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mednax’s American Anesthesiology divestiture should help it reduce its risk profile and streamline its operations as well. The move helped it mitigate cash losses induced by the pandemic. The company also divested its Radiology Solutions medical group to focus more on its core business. Revenues have been benefiting from inorganic growth through strategic acquisitions. It continues to expand its telemedicine services, which will bring in more profits. Its shares have underperformed the industry in a year. Nevertheless, Mednax expects its adjusted EBITDA for 2022 to be at least $270 million, indicating an increase from the 2021 level of $265.5 million. However, the company's high debt level bothers. Lower ROE is another concern. Its stretched valuation is an added woe for the company. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

MD has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Shares of NYSE MD traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,101. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.06.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $498.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MEDNAX by 19.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 83,109 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 4.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the third quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 102.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 294,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after buying an additional 149,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

